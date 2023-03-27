ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,953 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

