Adam Holland Acquires 7,807 Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Adam Holland bought 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,543.68).

Mpac Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:MPAC traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 248 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. The stock has a market cap of £50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.26. Mpac Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 534 ($6.56).

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.