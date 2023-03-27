Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.92 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.