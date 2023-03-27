Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.92 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 640.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.