Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 529,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,727,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,952 shares of company stock worth $11,125,489 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

