Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 5.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 1,471,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,792,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

