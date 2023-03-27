AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGFMF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

