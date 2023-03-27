AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$521.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$5.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

