Aion Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $171,901.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 148.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00151281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

