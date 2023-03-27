Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 65,900 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.