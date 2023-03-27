Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.10.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

