Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 38,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,612. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.