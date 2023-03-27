Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Ambow Education stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,748. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.