Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ambow Education Price Performance
Ambow Education stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,748. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.92.
Ambow Education Company Profile
