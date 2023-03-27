American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the February 28th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.58. 22,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

About American Electric Power

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.