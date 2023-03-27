American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.90. 497,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,034. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

