American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

