American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Price Performance
AMSC opened at $4.11 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
