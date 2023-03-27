American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC opened at $4.11 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.