American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Well from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

American Well Stock Up 0.4 %

American Well stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.80. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,500 shares of company stock worth $575,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

