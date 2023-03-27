AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.72

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 233577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

