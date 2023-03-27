Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (ACN, AMBP, AMH, APA, APTO, AR, ARE, BC8, BCAB, BDN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 27th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.80 to $4.25. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $61.00 to $49.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $144.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €41.50 ($44.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $79.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $134.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$90.00 to C$87.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $70.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $192.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $171.00 to $140.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 149 ($1.83) to GBX 164 ($2.01). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $205.00 to $165.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $83.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $96.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €96.90 ($104.19) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $139.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.07). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $543.00 to $551.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $57.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) had its price target lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $270.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $63.00.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.55). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $224.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $300.00 to $241.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $335.00 to $245.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €310.00 ($333.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($236.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target increased by Argus from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.75. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $89.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $192.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

