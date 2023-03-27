Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$6.13

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. Corporate insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.21 million, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.09 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.34.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

