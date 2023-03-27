Analysts Set Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT at $24.33

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $9,479,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.98 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.