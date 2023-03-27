Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Hits $1,836.90 on Major Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $53.88 million and $74,144.08 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,836.90 or 0.06799178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

