APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.12.

APA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APA opened at $34.51 on Thursday. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

