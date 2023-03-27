APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $108.55 million and $6.07 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00326927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.84 or 0.25571951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009988 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

APENFT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

