Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.25

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 787938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $247,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.