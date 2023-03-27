Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
