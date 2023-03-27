Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

