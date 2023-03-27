Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $135.32. 36,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,407. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

