Arcblock Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,238.14 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $123,238.14 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.



Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

