Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Arch Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARCH opened at $129.63 on Friday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.