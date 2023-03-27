Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $129.63 on Friday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.