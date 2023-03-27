Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 20,981.8% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 20,981.8% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.0 days.
Archer Stock Performance
Archer stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
Archer Company Profile
