Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 20,981.8% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 20,981.8% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.0 days.

Archer Stock Performance

Archer stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Get Archer alerts:

Archer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.