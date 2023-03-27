Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.30

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 2232847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ardelyx Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

