Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37.
Arena REIT Company Profile
