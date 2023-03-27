Ariose Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,400 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Tesla comprises about 3.1% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 69,113,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,195,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $606.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

