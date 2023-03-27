ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $645.54. 363,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,608. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

