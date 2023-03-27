Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.18. The company has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.