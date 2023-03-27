Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.50. 756,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

