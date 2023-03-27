Asset Dedication LLC Has $34.37 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $34,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 1,453,514 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,104,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 660.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,385,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,728 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,835. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

