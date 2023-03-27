Asset Dedication LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,270. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

