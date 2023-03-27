Asset Dedication LLC Invests $6.83 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $91.80. 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,401. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.