Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 94,799 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCRGet Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

