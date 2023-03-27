Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 94,799 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.26.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

