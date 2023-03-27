Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 2.18% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $25.09 during trading hours on Monday. 8,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

