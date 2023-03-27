Asset Dedication LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

