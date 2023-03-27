Asset Dedication LLC Sells 947 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $89.24. 1,002,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,472. The stock has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

