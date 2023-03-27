Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARZGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
