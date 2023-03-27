Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARZGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.