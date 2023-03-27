Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 4,709 shares.The stock last traded at $36.95 and had previously closed at $36.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $257,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.