ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASX Price Performance

ASXFY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012. ASX has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ASX’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

