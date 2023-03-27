Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $265.69 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. Audius has a market capitalization of $265.69 million and $8.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

