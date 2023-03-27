Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AUGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 71,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

