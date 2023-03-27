Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 52,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 649,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.