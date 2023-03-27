Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $155.66 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $155.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.45 or 0.00060650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,862,809 coins and its circulating supply is 325,800,089 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

